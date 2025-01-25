Blue Owl Capital Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) announced in an 8-K filing on January 22, 2025, that they are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s press release stated that the results will be made public on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, following the close of the market. Subsequently, Blue Owl Capital Corporation will conduct an earnings webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Get alerts:

The company’s earnings webcast and conference call will be accessible to interested parties through the Events section of OBDC’s website at www.blueowlcapitalcorporation.com. Additionally, individuals can participate in the call by dialing domestic number (877) 737-7048 or international number +1 (201) 689-8523, referencing “Blue Owl Capital Corporation” upon connection.

For those unable to join the call live, an archived replay will be available on the Events section of OBDC’s website for a year. Furthermore, an archived replay via dial-in numbers (Domestic: (877) 660-6853, International: +1 (201) 612-7415, Access Code: 13750520) will be accessible for 14 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation, a specialty finance company focusing on lending to U.S. middle-market companies, has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”).

Investors are cautioned that certain statements made in the press release and during the conference call may constitute forward-looking statements, involving risks and uncertainties. Blue Owl Capital Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements. Any reliance should be placed on them only as of the date they are made.

For further information, investors can contact BDC Investor Relations at [email protected], and media inquiries can be directed to Prosek Partners at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blue Owl Capital’s 8K filing here.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles