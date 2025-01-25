BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

