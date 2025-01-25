Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,147,000 after buying an additional 327,824 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,681,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

