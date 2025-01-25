Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cabaletta Bio FY2025 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.