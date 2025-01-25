Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts CVS Health FY2025 Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

