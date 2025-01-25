Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Departure of Board Member Charles B. O’Keeffe

Coral Gables, Florida – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) had a recent development with one of its longstanding board members, Charles B. O’Keeffe, choosing not to stand for reelection at the Company’s 2025 annual meeting. The announcement was made in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr. O’Keeffe, 85 years old, has been an independent member of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Board of Directors since December 2004 and currently holds the position of Lead Independent Director. His decision not to seek reelection was conveyed to the Company on January 17, 2025. However, he will continue to serve on the Board until the 2025 annual meeting, upon which his current term will conclude.

According to Patrick J. McEnany, the non-executive Chairman, and Richard J. Daly, the President and CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Mr. O’Keeffe’s contributions have been praised. They highlighted his dedicated and effective service, acknowledging his role in steering the organization’s transformation into a profitable commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medications for individuals with rare diseases. The Company expressed its gratitude towards Mr. O’Keeffe for his significant contributions over the years.

In light of O’Keeffe’s impending departure, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced its plan to engage a renowned recruitment firm to aid in the search for a suitable candidate to replace him on the Board.

The 8-K SEC filing did not mention any disagreements between Mr. O’Keeffe and the Company on matters related to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ operations, policies, or practices. The Company is set to see changes in its leadership structure with the upcoming appointment of a new director to the Board.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Coral Gables, Florida, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications intended for individuals with rare diseases. The Company’s common stock is listed and traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol CPRX.

This news follows the recent nomination by Diodes Incorporated of Dr. Huey-Jen Jenny Su to its Board of Directors, indicating a period of transition and new appointments within the corporate governance of various organizations within the industry. Investors and stakeholders await further updates regarding the composition of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Board following O’Keeffe’s exit.

