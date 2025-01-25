CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

NYSE CBRE opened at $141.23 on Friday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after buying an additional 336,359 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

