Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,672,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 417,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 104,979 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $10,290,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the period.

DIVB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

