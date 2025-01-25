Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 517,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 166,021 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.