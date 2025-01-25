CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.