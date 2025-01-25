CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.