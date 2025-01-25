CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $298.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $299.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.