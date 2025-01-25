CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,410,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $166.83.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

