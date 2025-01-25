Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.11 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.20 and a 200-day moving average of $493.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

