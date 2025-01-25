Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Financial Comparison

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Iris Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 16.18 -$25.78 million ($0.13) -45.38 Iris Energy $188.76 million 13.26 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% Iris Energy -36.10% -8.01% -7.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 10 2 3.17 Iris Energy 0 2 9 1 2.92

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

