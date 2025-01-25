Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 5,835,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,653,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

CLOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $330.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

