CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.75). Approximately 2,236,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.73. The firm has a market cap of £618.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

Insider Activity

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($374.68). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($378.77). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026 over the last 90 days. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

