CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 16.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.75). Approximately 2,236,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.31).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCX
CMC Markets Price Performance
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296.82 ($370.61). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($374.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026 over the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
