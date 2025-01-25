CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 16.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.75). Approximately 2,236,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296.82 ($370.61). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($374.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026 over the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.