Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.53%.
Community West Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.92. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
