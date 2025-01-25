Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.92. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,175. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,080.41. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

