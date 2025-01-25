Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,072 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

