Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.