Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

