Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.