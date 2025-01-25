Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TSN opened at $56.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.