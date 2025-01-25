Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

