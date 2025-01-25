Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $329.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.14 and a 200-day moving average of $296.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.