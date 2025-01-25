Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

