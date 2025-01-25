Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000.

FEMB opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

