Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Invests $541,000 in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima accounts for 1.5% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Systrade AG bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently -21.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

