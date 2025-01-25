CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $374.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

