Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

