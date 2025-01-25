Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Revelyst, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

