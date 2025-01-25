Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $892.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

