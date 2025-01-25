Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

