CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $479.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.84 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

