CX Institutional Purchases 5,096 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

