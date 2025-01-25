Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,322 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

