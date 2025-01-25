Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

