Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,604,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,331,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,674,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

