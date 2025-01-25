Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Workday by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Workday by 52.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 235,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after buying an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 781.8% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $258.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

