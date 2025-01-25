Dakota Wealth Management Has $933,000 Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

