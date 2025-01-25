Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

