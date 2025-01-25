Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL opened at $32.28 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

