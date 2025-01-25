Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,573 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.