Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.55.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

