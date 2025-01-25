Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 642,679 shares of company stock worth $92,155,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.02, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

