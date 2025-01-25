Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 29,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Decisive Dividend

In other Decisive Dividend news, Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,408.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $77,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

