Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $99,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $478.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.80. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $479.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

