DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 720,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. TD Cowen raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

