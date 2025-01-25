DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,256,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $424.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.70 and a 200-day moving average of $391.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $317.59 and a one year high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

